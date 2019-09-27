|
Pauline Ann Holba Yanke
Scottsdale - May 12, 1920 - September 10, 2019. Pauline Ann Holba Yanke, 99, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully at the Scottsdale home of her daughter and son-in-law on Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019. Pauline was born May 12, 1920 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the youngest child of Stephen Holba and Veronica Borovsky Holba. Pauline married Lester William Yanke on June 26, 1943 in Milwaukee, where they lived, with a brief period in Greendale, until moving from Milwaukee to Bay Village, Ohio in 1962. In 1974, they moved back to Greendale where they enjoyed being with family and old friends. After the death of her husband in 2001, Pauline moved to the Concord/Harbour Village assisted living facility in Greendale until joining her daughter's family in Scottsdale in 2014. She had worked administratively for Tupperware from 1952 through 1968. In retirement, she enjoyed opportunities to visit family across the United States, as well as taking some exciting trips to Chile, Indonesia and Hawaii. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Ann Yanke Erb and husband Edward, of Scottsdale; her grandchildren, Kim Ann Yanke Aguilar, Edward Edeburn Erb III, Jennifer Ann Yanke, and Carrie Ann Erb Igondjo; and her great-grandchildren, Andre Romero, Mykaela Aguilar, Eleanor Scott, Emma Scott, Evan Scott, Anique Kathleen Igondjo, and Alynne Jean Igondjo. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, her son (Michael Alfred Yanke), her parents, sister Mary, brother Sylvester, sister Emily, brother Joseph, sister Kathryn, sister Johanna, and baby sister Antonia. Burial will take place at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin following a memorial gathering in the chapel's atrium at 10:30am on Saturday, October 5th.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019