Pauline Ann Tiedemann (nee Joerres)Milwaukee - Polly passed away surrounded by her children on May 19, 2020 at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Hank Tiedemann. Loving mother of Julie (Tuan) Pham, Terrance (Debbie) and Daniel (Athena) McCormack. Proud grandmother of Emily, Sarah, Daniel and Madeline. Dear step-mother of Robert (Rita), Carl (Corrine) and David (Rose) Tiedemann. Beloved sister of Eugene Joerres. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, May 29 at Noon. Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Private entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.In honor of Polly's nursing career, memorials appreciated to American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses in lieu of flowers.