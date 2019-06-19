|
Cohn, Pauline Mechanic Died on June 17, 2019 at age 100 while residing at the Jewish Home & Care Center of Milw. Survived by her three children: Perry (Betsy) of Ewing, NJ; James (Pamela Martin) of Wilmette, IL; and Richard of Milw; four grandchildren: Zaidy Rivera, Ilana Cohn-Gomez, Elizabeth Cohn-Martin, and Nicholas Cohn-Martin; and two great-grandchildren: Ariela and Kaileia. Pauline graduated from North Division High School. During WW II, she worked in Washington, DC in the War Dept. and later the Office of Price Administration. She continued working in Chicago for the federal gov't after the war's end. Upon her return to Milw., Pauline met and fell in love with Louis Cohn, a Marine Corps veteran. They married in 1946 and lived in Milw. where they raised a family and Louis worked as a master electrician. Both Pauline and Louis were active members of Cong. Anshai Lebowitz; Pauline's father, Phillip Mechanic, was one of its founding members. Pauline is the last surviving child of the seven children of Phillip and Bertha Mechanic. Pauline was loved by many and will be missed greatly. She was a warm and gregarious woman who enjoyed reading, travel, meeting new people, socializing, and maintaining loving connections with her children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbors and friends, as well as many siblings, cousins, and other relatives. Graveside funeral services Thurs., June 20 at 1:00 PM at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milw. Memorial donations to The Jewish Home & Care Center Foundation, 1414 N. Prospect Ave., Milw., WI 53202 appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019