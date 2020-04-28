Services
1936 - 2020
Milwaukee - Pauline Concha, 84 years old, was called to Heaven on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Milwaukee, WI where she was residing. She was born January 25, 1936 in Texas, the daughter of Rufino and Norberta Ortiz.

She was married to Vicente Concha for 41 years. She enjoyed listening to music and loved gardening in her spare time. She was very loving and caring and a strong woman, a little sassy at times but always very truthful and straight forward and loved her family dearly. She was a wonderful woman who loved to share stories when she was younger, always had a great memory and remembered everyone's name. She will truly be missed, for she was the foundation of our family.

She is survived by her husband Vicente Concha, sisters Isabel Banda, Minne Torres and Irene Ortiz, daughters Mary (Paul) Gonzales, Antonia Loyola, Janie Fajardo, Virginia Zamora, Ofelia (Gabriel) Carreon, Sandra Gonzales, Gloria (Jesse) Reyes and Josephine (Javier) Hernández, and sons George Gonzales, Jesse Gonzales and Johnnie (Davida) Gonzales. She raised grandchilden Juan Cerda and Maria Gonzales, and also has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren: 5 generations.

She is preceded in death by her son Andrew Gonzales and grandchildren Michael A. Gonzales and Antonio Gonzales.

Private services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
