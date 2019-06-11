|
Stanke, Pauline K. (Nee Nowak) Reunited with her Beloved husband Harold on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Loving mom of Kevin (Cheryl), Keith, Brian (Mona), Julie (Jesse) Castillo and Karen (Dale) Papp. My darling Busia of Joshua, Daniel, Tyler, Jessica, Allison, Alexander, Benjamin, Justin, Jared (Michelle), Megan and Nicholas. Loving grandmother of Lukas, Fabiola and Logan. Special cousin of Martha. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 5:30PM-7:30PM. Visitation again will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CHURCH (S. 60th and W. Oklahoma) from 10AM-11AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment at St. Adalberts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin or Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2019