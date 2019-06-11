Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
FUNERAL HOME
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CHURCH
S. 60th and W. Oklahoma
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CHURCH
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Stanke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline K. Stanke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Pauline K. Stanke Notice
Stanke, Pauline K. (Nee Nowak) Reunited with her Beloved husband Harold on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Loving mom of Kevin (Cheryl), Keith, Brian (Mona), Julie (Jesse) Castillo and Karen (Dale) Papp. My darling Busia of Joshua, Daniel, Tyler, Jessica, Allison, Alexander, Benjamin, Justin, Jared (Michelle), Megan and Nicholas. Loving grandmother of Lukas, Fabiola and Logan. Special cousin of Martha. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 5:30PM-7:30PM. Visitation again will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CHURCH (S. 60th and W. Oklahoma) from 10AM-11AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment at St. Adalberts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin or Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline