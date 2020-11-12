Pauline R. Elertson (nee Regur)West Allis - Born to Eternal Life November 9,2020 at the age of 75 years. Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mom of Jodie (Larry) Brost, Glenn (Kathy) Elertson, Eric Elertson (Lisa Sellers), Amy Elertson and Heidi (Mike) Rapant. Dear grandma of Aaron, Tyler and Ashley Brost, Heather (Katie) Elertson, Hailey, Collin, Brianna and Madeline Elertson and Wes and Mikayla Rapant. Sister of Mary Jo (the late Ken) Weier and Patricia (Ron) Kainz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private services to be held with family.