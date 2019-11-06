|
|
Pauline Sadowski
West Allis - (Nee Steinborn) Passed peacefully to Eternal Life -November 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in Pekin, IL July 25, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Bruno E. Steinborn and Velda (Reaktenwalt)) Steinborn. Pauline graduated from Pekin High School in 1945 and John C. Proctor School of Nursing in Peoria in 1948. In 1949 Pauline married Edward G. Sadowski of Chicago, the love of her life, at the Veterans Administration Chapel in Hines, IL. They celebrated 54 years of marriage before his death August 13, 2003. Since Ed was in the Marine Corps for 20 years, they moved around frequently so Pauline worked as a Registered Nurse in Illinois, California, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. On October 12, 1950 the couple was blessed with a daughter, Mary Diane. She died of cancer September 26, 1990.
Near the end of Ed's military career, they lived in Watertown for many years before moving to New Berlin and finally to West Allis. She worked as a Nursing Supervisor at Milwaukee Children's Hospital and then Aurora Sinai Samaritan before retiring in 1992. She also worked as a nurse for the Sexual Assault Treatment Center for several years.
After retirement she volunteered for the West Allis Health Dept. But her real passion was the art of doll-making. She made nearly 100 dolls and won several awards for her efforts. She was a member of Doll Collector Guild of Wisconsin. She also made baptismal dolls for her church that were given to each child upon their christening. As an active member of her church, she was an Elder, a Liturgist, cooked and served meals for the Guest House and The Gathering, belonged to the Women's Guild, the weekly Bible Study group, and counted the weekly offering. Last year she was awarded the Emanuel Church UCC Lifetime Achievement Award for her years of active service to her church in Hales Corners.
Pauline loved life and hoped to live to be 100. She was very active right up to the end. She loved getting together with her friends and family and antiquing with her brothers and niece. She was a member of two book clubs, past president of the Milwaukee Co. University Extension Homemaker, past vice-president and secretary to her condo association, and a member of the Women's Court and Civic Conference of Greater Milwaukee. She and her husband were very active with the Marines and she remained so after her husband's death. She served as secretary of the 1st Marine Division Association, and a member of the 2nd Marine Division and the Wisconsin Chapter 3rd Marine Division Association. She was also a member of the Proctor Hospital Alumni Association, American Legion Post 449, Chosin Few Association, China Marine Association, and the Fleet Reserve Association. She enjoyed traveling her entire life. She attended many Marine and Navy Reunions across the country with her husband and brothers and toured many countries around the world.
Pauline is survived by her brother, Bransfore "Brad" Steinborn; her niece, Cheryl Abel; nephews, David (LaVon) Steinborn and Michael (Kim) Steinborn; her brother-in-law, Raymond (Helen) Sadowski; and their family as well as many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her infant brother Bruno F. Steinborn, older brother Birt A. Steinborn who died June 28, 2015 and her dear friend, Barb Sawicki, who died February 25, 2015 who was the sister she never had.
Funeral services will be at EMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 10627 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:30-12, with service at 12. Interment at Highland Memorial Park on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the , American Legion, Emmanuel Church UCC, or Zilber Family Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019