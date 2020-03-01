Resources
Brookfield - Found peace on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of 55 years to Lee. Loving mother of Steven (Jennifer). Proud grandmother of Evan and Anna. Sister of the late John (Darlene) Saller. Aunt of John (Susan) Saller and Brian (Dawn) Saller. Also survived by other relatives and close friends. Preceded in death by her parents Paul and Thekla Saller.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
