Paulino Rivera Notice
Paulino Rivera

Went Home to the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 95.

Beloved husband of the late Isabel. Loving father of Maria (the late Angel), Iris (Arbellio), the late Luis, Norma, Elizabeth, Nelly (the late Ramiro), Nilda (Alfonso), Lucy, Paulino Jr. (Magdalena), and Eddie. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to the present health situation, funeral services will be private. However, a Memorial Service where everyone can attend will be planned for the future.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
