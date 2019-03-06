|
|
Wilde, Pearl E. (Nee Knotek) March 1st, 2019. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Earl H. Dear mother of the late Steven, Douglas (Lynn), Patricia (the late Alex) Grocholski and Pamela (Carl) Woelbing. Grandmother of Julie Cleland, Jennifer (David) Grimm. Arrianne (Josh) Mueller, Christophere Grocholski, Natalie (Don) O'Malley and Meghan (David) Binder. Great Grandmother of Charlotte , Pearl, Declan, Landon, Hudson, Holden, Ezra and Ellie. Survived by grand dogs Maddie, Bammbee, Beau (The Big One). Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Doug and Pam want to thank all those that followed mom's journey on our facebook updates with your prayers and words of encouragement. Mom was blown away by all your Christmas cards. A special thanks to long time neighbors Jim and Sue for all they did over the years. Thank you to Melinda, Rory, Kristen and Sandy from Horizon for all the compassion you showed mom. Visitation Saturday, March 9th at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes. 13235 W. Capitol Drive from 12:00 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Pearl was a Member of Faith Lutheran Church of Germantown. Memorials to the Church or The Wisconsin Humane Society of Ozaukee appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019