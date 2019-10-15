Services
Pearl J. (Shelgren) Lohman

Pearl J. Lohman (nee Shelgren)

Cudahy - Passed away peacefully Oct. 12, 2019, age 96. Preceded in death by her husband Emil. Beloved mom of John (Linda) and Gary (Nancy). Proud grandma of Stephanie (Jeremy), Lindsay (Justin), Andrea (Dan) and Ryan. Great-grandma of Jonah, Collin, Ella, Ian, Sarina, Ayden, Jemie, Connor and Cameron. Dear sister of Millie, Myrtle and Joyce. Survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to her family at Ramsey Woods. Private services to be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
