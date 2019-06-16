|
Nimmer, Pearl M. (Nee Schumacher) Born to Eternal Life on June 9, 2019, age 98. Preceded in death beloved husband of 68 years Douglas. Loving mother of Barbara (Allen) Hein and Ron (Monique Gusman) Nimmer. Proud grandma Brian (Emily) Hein and great grandma of Jonas Hein. Sister of the late Janet Salk. Sister-in-law of Nancy (Vernon) Bricko. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 17 from 4:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to Zion Lutheran Church, Menomonee Falls. Pearl was active in her church, as well as an avid painter. Thank you to the staff at Virginia Highlands for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019