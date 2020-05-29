Pearl Mae HauserMilwaukee - (nee Guse) Thursday, May 28th 2020 at the age of 92 passed away and returned to her heavenly home. Loving wife of the late William "Bill" Hauser. Dear sister Beverly (the late Jack) Walkowiak. Sister -in law Joan Guse, Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings, Clifford, Faye Krause, Lee, and David Guse. Per her request private internment St Peters Cemetery.Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.