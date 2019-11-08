Resources
West Allis - Pearl Nankin

(Nee Temkin) November 8, 2019, age 91, of West Allis. Wife of 69 years to Jack Nankin. Loving mother of Stuart (Maria Elena), Gail, Cheryl (John), Shawn, and Ruth. Adoring grandmother of Benjamin (Lisa), Adam, Andrew and Gabriella. Preceded in death by beloved brother, Earl. Also survived by sister-in-law, Lonna. Pearl was passionate about her family, music, animals, and she will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Graveside services 12:00 Noon, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to Human Society of WI, Milwaukee Campus or the Anti-Defamation League.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
