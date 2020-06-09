Pearl R. Muffler
Milwaukee - (Nee Braeger) Joined her husband and best friend, Gordon, on June 8, 2020, age 99 years. Dear mother of Margaret Dippel and Joanne (Richard) Siebenlist. Dear grandmother of RJ (Sylenthia), Jason (Samantha) and Steffen (Cassandra) Siebenlist. Great-grandmother of Ri'Chardinae and Richard Joseph, Jr.; Cameron, Elijah, and Camilla. Sister-in-law to Janet Braeger. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Zwaska Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11AM - 1PM with a Prayer Vigil at 1PM. Entombment to follow at Graceland Cemetery. See www.zwaskafuneral.com for more information about Pearl.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.