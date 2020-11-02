Pearl Sura
West Bend - It is with great sadness, we announce on October 29, 2020 the death of our mother Pearl Caroline Sura (nee Johnson), at age 95 of cancer.
Left to cherish her memory, is daughter Barbara Jones (Bud), son Robert (Margie) and daughter Nancy Shackle. Pearl will be greatly missed by grandchildren; Deanna Jackson, Robert Sura Jr., David Jones (Bonnie), and Heidi Chlupp (Chris). Also left to remember her are 6 great grandchildren.
Private family services will be at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com