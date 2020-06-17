Pearline Watkins
Pearline Watkins

Passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, at age 89. Beloved wife of John for 65 years. Also loved by a host of family and friends. Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd., on Saturday, June 20, from 11AM-12 noon. Service at 12 noon. Private burial at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
JUN
20
Service
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
