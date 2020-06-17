Pearline Watkins
Passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, at age 89. Beloved wife of John for 65 years. Also loved by a host of family and friends. Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd., on Saturday, June 20, from 11AM-12 noon. Service at 12 noon. Private burial at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.