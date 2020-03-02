|
Pedro J. Colon
Milwaukee - Age 74 years. Feb. 29, 2020. Dear father of Azaria Colon. Beloved brother of Angel Luiz (Minerva) Gonzalez. Dear friend and loving companion of Pamela Jaques. Dear uncle of Tammy (Edwin Rosa) Varela, Yesenia (Carlos Sanchez) Varela, Judy Varela, Belinda (Ancelmo) Mejia, Rosemary Colon, Angie (Herman Caraballo), Marangely (Luiz) Rivera, and Sonia Gonzalez. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday, March 9 at Jelacic Funeral Home 5639 W. Hampton Ave. Milwaukee from 9:30 AM until Services at 11:00 AM, Interment to follow at Southern WI Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove at 1:00 PM
Pedro was awarded the Purple Heart while serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a college graduate and was a type 1 mechanic with the US Postal Service for many years. He was also an accomplished ballroom dancer and loved solving puzzles.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020