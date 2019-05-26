|
Fleury, Peg We begin at the end of the beginning. June 13, 1937- May 18, 2019. Peg had a habit of reading the ends of mysteries to gauge if the books were worth reading. This reasoning of the end being the beginning is what drove her. Peg loved learning - BS in Journalism (UW-Madison), MA in Adult Education (UW-Milwaukee), Phi Beta Kappa, Mortar Board and Alpha Xi Delta. Her reading ranged from Harry Potter to microbes. Peg wrote for UPI, Business Week, U of Akron and UW Extension. At Mount Mary University, Peg was the Adult Student Advisor, Director of Admissions and Director of the Evans Center. She was an active docent at MAM and MPM and a zoo volunteer. She leaves husband Jim; children Patrick, Andrew (Jennifer) and Anne, and wonderful Natalie Traband Fleury. Grandchildren Will, Sarah, Sam, and Julia. Services at Unitarian Universalist Church, Milwaukee, June 29, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Enderis Park Neighborhood Assoc. and the Unitarian Universalist Church are appreciated to continue her beginning.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019