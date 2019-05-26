Resources
More Obituaries for Peg Fleury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peg Fleury

Notice Condolences Flowers

Peg Fleury Notice
Fleury, Peg We begin at the end of the beginning. June 13, 1937- May 18, 2019. Peg had a habit of reading the ends of mysteries to gauge if the books were worth reading. This reasoning of the end being the beginning is what drove her. Peg loved learning - BS in Journalism (UW-Madison), MA in Adult Education (UW-Milwaukee), Phi Beta Kappa, Mortar Board and Alpha Xi Delta. Her reading ranged from Harry Potter to microbes. Peg wrote for UPI, Business Week, U of Akron and UW Extension. At Mount Mary University, Peg was the Adult Student Advisor, Director of Admissions and Director of the Evans Center. She was an active docent at MAM and MPM and a zoo volunteer. She leaves husband Jim; children Patrick, Andrew (Jennifer) and Anne, and wonderful Natalie Traband Fleury. Grandchildren Will, Sarah, Sam, and Julia. Services at Unitarian Universalist Church, Milwaukee, June 29, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Enderis Park Neighborhood Assoc. and the Unitarian Universalist Church are appreciated to continue her beginning.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline