Peg Randall Gardner
Mequon - Passed away November 12th, 2019, at the age of 66. She leaves behind her four children, her husband Peter, and a powerful legacy of kindness, compassion, and joy. Family will greet friends on Friday, November 22nd, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Mequon United Methodist Church, 11011 N. Oriole Ln., Mequon, WI 53092. Memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, at 11:00 AM at Mequon United Methodist Church. For full notice see www.feerickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019