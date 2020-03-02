|
Peggy Ann August (nee Saboe)
August, Peggy Ann, 91. February 29, 2020. Wife of Joseph F. August. Mother of Joanne August, Donald (Gert) August, James (Michelle) August, Barbara (James) Holloman. Grandmother of 10. Sister to Donald Saboe, late Maxine Gueffier, late Jean Martin, late Casper Saboe.
Funeral Service March 5, 2020 at 11:30AM Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation 10:00AM until service time. Memorials St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020