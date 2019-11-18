Services
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
3722 S 58th St
Milwaukee, WI 53220
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH
3722 S. 58th Street
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH
3722 S. 58th Street
Milwaukee, WI
Peggy Branski Sullivan


1921 - 2019
Peggy Branski Sullivan Notice
Peggy Branski Sullivan

Greenfield - (Nee Lucente) Born November 6, 1921 in Cumberland, WI. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Branski and the late John "Jack" Sullivan. Cherished mother of Barbara Ziedonis (Douglas Cluka), Neal (Sherri) Branski, Daniel (Susan) Branski and William (Denice) Lucente. Peggy is also loved and will be missed by 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Peggy was a devoted, active parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She will be truly missed by her church family. She was also a proud volunteer of Interfaith for over 40 years. Peggy was a retiree of the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicle after over 25 years of dedicated service.

There will be a time of gathering on Monday, November 25, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3722 S. 58th Street, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
