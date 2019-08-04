Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Peggy J. Weigele


1924 - 2019
Peggy J. Weigele Notice
Weigele, Peggy J. Peggy J. Weigele passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born August 25, 1924 the daughter of Richard and Mabel Oberst in Milwaukee. A WWII widow of Ralph R. Simon. Professionally she traveled the world as a buyer for Marshall Fields. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Mildred and Dorothy, her son Jeffery and a multitude of good friends. Services are private. Donations, if desired, to to Seasons Hospices & Palliative Care, 6737 W. Washington Street, Suite 2150 West Allis, WI 53214.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
