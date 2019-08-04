|
Weigele, Peggy J. Peggy J. Weigele passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born August 25, 1924 the daughter of Richard and Mabel Oberst in Milwaukee. A WWII widow of Ralph R. Simon. Professionally she traveled the world as a buyer for Marshall Fields. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Mildred and Dorothy, her son Jeffery and a multitude of good friends. Services are private. Donations, if desired, to to Seasons Hospices & Palliative Care, 6737 W. Washington Street, Suite 2150 West Allis, WI 53214.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019