Peggy J. Wucinski Notice
Peggy J. Wucinski, age 86 of Shawano, formerly of New Berlin, Wisconsin, lost her battle with cancer on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Shawano Health Services in Shawano.

Peggy was born March 20, 1934 in Caldwell, Idaho to Ulysses and Elizabeth (Roberts) Oehler. She graduated from Caldwell High School, and attended a two year technical college to focus on accounting and bookkeeping. She lived in Anchorage, Alaska and Seattle, Washington before settling in the Milwaukee area. On November 12, 1954 Peggy married Jerry Wucinski. The couple had five children whom she loved and supported unconditionally. She was an evangelist for God, who loved sharing her beliefs and spreading the love of Jesus with those around her. Throughout her life she was very active with a variety of churches, from being an elder to clown ministry. Peggy enjoyed being a caregiver through Rent a Daughter, and celebrated being a Queen Mum with the Red Hatters.

Survivors include her children, Elizabeth (Mark) Leet, Sheri (Mark) Yets, Jerry (Jean) Wucinski, and Susan Keuer; her brother, Donald (Shirley) Oehler; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wucinski; her son, Michael Wucinski; her parents, Ulysses and Elizabeth Oehler; her sisters, Rose (Keith) Bryar and Phyllis (Roy) Reedy; and her brothers, Robert (Carolyn) Oehler and Raymond Oehler.

The family requests gifts and memorials be made to The Highground Veterans Memorial Park, www.thehighground.us, in honor of all the family members who have served and are currently serving in the military.

Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at

www.mickelsonfs.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
