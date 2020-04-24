|
|
Peggy Jo Sherry
Passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 55 years old.
Peggy was born on October 29, 1964 in Milwaukee, WI to Jim and Marjorie Trimberger. She graduated from Germantown High School in 1983. She had been employed at Rogers Behavioral Health as a Registered Nurse for the last 27 years of her life. While she had a deep passion for caring for others, she also enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Peggy is survived by her husband Dean Przedwiecki, her son Adam Sherry and daughter Erin Sherry.
Her memorial service will be a privately held Celebration of Life Ceremony for family and friends, determined at a future date.
