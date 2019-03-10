Services
Schmoll, Peggy L. Passed away March 1, 2019 at the age of 75 and reunited with her beloved husband Johnny. Loving mother of Timothy (Jennifer), and Carri (Robert) Vick. Loving grandma of Amanda, Zachary, and Abbegale. Further survived by her sister Joy Kelley, her brother-in-law E. Michael McCann, her life long friend Ruth Ann Roberts, other relatives and friends. In keeping with Peggy's wishes, there will be no formal Funeral Services. Memorials to Angel's Grace Hospice (N74 W35908 Servants' Way Oconomowoc, WI 53066), in Peggy's Name, deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
