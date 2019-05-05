Services
Peggy Ludeman Notice
Ludeman, Peggy Was reunited with her loving husband Merlin in Heaven on April 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Barbara (Gregg) Sorenson, Beverly (John) Klante, Nancy (Michael) Bykowski and Leslie (David) Bykowski. Adored grandmother of Erin Siddiqui, Amy Sternard, Ryan Sorenson, Kyle Klante, Kellie Miller, Eric Sorenson, Amanda Snake, Emily Jacobson, Katie Brown and Nathan Sorenson. Beloved great-grandmother of 15. Peggy will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A Visitation will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at St. Constantine and Helen Church, 2160 N Wauwatosa Ave Milwaukee, from 10AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial will take place at Forest Home Cemetery at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Constantine and Helen Church in Peggy's name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
