Peggy Minney
(Nee Steinlein) was born on June 7, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Joseph and Sophie Steinlein. She joined her beloved husband, Charles Paul Minney and sons, Charles Joseph (b. 1954, d. 1984) and Forrest Steven (b. 1957, d. 2010), in eternal life on June 18, 2020.
A first-generation American, Peggy was proud of her Bavarian heritage, which she shared through her cooking, baking and storytelling. A lover of nature and prolific gardener, Peggy most cherished her summers at her family cabin on Little Cedar Lake in West Bend and her many travels with her husband Chuck, particularly to Germany and Sanibel Island, where she enjoyed collecting seashells on the beach.
Peggy and Chuck were lifelong residents of Brookfield, WI, where they raised two sons, Charles and Forrest, both graduates of Brookfield East High School. In her spare time, Peggy loved to tend to her rose gardens and was especially known for her cookies, jams and baseball-sized burgers.
Peggy is survived by her five grandchildren, Jaimee Minney Maples (Jonathan) of Seattle, WA, Charles William Minney (Kimberly) of West Bend; Jessica Minney Fernandez (Manny) of Deerfield Beach, FL, Rachelle Minney Gallinger (Lucas) of Deerfield Beach, FL and Stephanie Minney (David Scott) of Slinger; daughter-in-law and caregiver, Sandra Sellhausen Minney (Linda Kreutzer); and nine great- grandchildren.
The family wishes to express our utmost gratitude to the caregivers at Serenity Village and Horizon Hospice for their loving care over the past few years. A private family celebration of life will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 24, 2020.