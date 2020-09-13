Penelope "Penny" Harper
(Nee Gillett) Entered eternal life on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 78 years. She was the loving and cherished wife for 54 years of Jonathan "Jon" Marr Harper. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. George and Alyce (nee Herbert) Gillett of Racine. She will always be remembered and dearly missed by her children Megan Marr Harper and Geoffrey (Kathryn) both of Denver, Co., her brother, George N. (Rose) Gillett Jr. of Vail, Co., and their children Geordie (Kim), Foster, Alexander (Erica) and the late Andrew. She will be further missed by her special mother, Ida Gillett. Penny will always be remembered for her "Sunshine Smile."
Penny was a graduate of Milwaukee Downer Seminary, and Manhattanville College in Harrison, NY-Class of 1964. She married Jon on May 28, 1966 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Racine. Penny began her outstanding professional career in the travel and hospitality industry in 1965 and was a founding partner in the well - known downtown travel agency, East Town Travel from 1974 until 2015, at which time she retired. Accomplished in French and Spanish, she was a passionate world traveler and private group escort visiting all continents including two world cruises. Further interests included horsemanship, competitive swimming, skiing, golfing and being a very avid Packer fan. Penny was a life member of ICTA, served over 50 years with the Milwaukee Junior League and for over 47 years with the Woman's Club of Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank the Jewish Day Care Center, and Silverado North for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Penny with a memorial in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 620 S. 76th St., Suite 160, Milwaukee, Wis., 53214, or Old St. Mary's Catholic Church, 844 N. Broadway St., Milwaukee, Wis., 53202.
A celebration of Penny's life will be held at a later date. Committal services will be private at Forest Home Cemetery.