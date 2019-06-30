|
Hertel, Penny (Nee Fleck) Born on September 4, 1955. Born to Eternal Life on June 29, 2019 Penny defied all odds and was a 36-year brain cancer survivor. Penny married her best friend, Larry Hertel, on July 3, 1982. Beloved daughter of James Sr. and Patricia Fleck. Dear sister Cheryl (Mike) Conway, Jennifer (Ron) Kumferman, Diana (Mark) Adler, Roxanne Fleck and Sue Fleck. Dear daughter-in-law of Patricia and the late William Hertel. Dear sister-in-law to Jeff Hertel, Tim (Roxanne) Hertel, Sandy Monroe, and Sue (Greg) Derusha. Preceded in death by her mother Patricia Fleck, and brothers James Jr. and Kenneth Fleck. Penny is also loved and survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends. She is further survived by her best friend in California, Paula Patti. Penny was a sweetheart with a heart of gold. She was truly an angel. She was of the highest honesty, integrity, moral and ethical character. Her courage, positive attitude, and faith in God was an inspiration to all. The deeper you saw inside of Penny, the prettier she was; everyone was blessed for having known her. To know her was to love her. She traveled extensively and was one the of top two fund raiser for the American Brain Tumor Association run/walk every year. She will be greatly missed. Penny attended Marquette University and was a previous employee of Merrill Lynch. Thank you to Ken and Sue for all of your help and to Virginia Highlands and Horizon Hospice for their care. Penny will be remembered for her heart of gold. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers or memorials, tally up the gifts God gave you and count your blessings or remember Penny through an act of kindness.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019