Rathmann, Penny L (Nee Mulligan) Long time resident of Shorewood, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Paul "Tucker" Rathmann. Loving mother of Tony (Carolyn) and Jerry (Kathie) Minessale and Penny Ann Mulligan. Dear sister of Corrinne Whipp. Proud grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Further survived by her fluffy companion Shelby. Private family services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019