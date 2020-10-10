Perliner C. Taibl(nee Cameron) Born into Eternal Life on October 8, 2020 at age 70. Loving wife of Edwin "Ed" for 36 years. Dear sister of Emery (Janie) Cameron. Preceded in death by brothers Acruest (Ernestine) Cameron, Sterling (Lula), and Arthur Cameron. Sister-in-law of Joanne (the late Glen) Lazar, Linda Williams, Earlene Tucker and Tom Taibl. Also survived by special friend and caretaker, Pat McKeown, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, from 10-11:45AM. Funeral Service at Noon with livestreaming available. Procession to follow to Holy Cross.