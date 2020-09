Perry L. ComparinMilwaukee - Found peace on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 64 years. He is survived by his daughters, Bobbi and Danielle, grandchildren Evan, Mason, Cora and Mila and Ava, JJ and Kat; brother Calvin, nieces Nicole and Jennifer, and other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Myrtle, brother Wayne and sister-in-law Patrice.Private services will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.