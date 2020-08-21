1/1
Perry M. Lamek
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Perry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry M. Lamek

Glendale - Perry M. Lamek of Glendale passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 68.

Perry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jill (nee Penske) and his mother, Angeline. He also leaves behind two sons, Jonathan and Nicholas, daughters-in-law Kathryn and Rebecca and twin grandchildren, Samantha and Russell. Other survivors include Kathy & Al Bender, Mary & Duane Brushafer, and Tricia & Craig Quinnies and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, August.

Perry was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 13, 1951. He attended Nicolet High School and went on to study Journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He and Jill were married on July 20, 1980 and they settled down in Glendale where they raised their family.

Perry was a highly accomplished and award-winning freelance writer, musician, and artist whose legacy of work lives on throughout Milwaukee and beyond. He was a professionally trained and certified race car driver and enjoyed baseball, gardening, cooking, painting, and spending time with the family's Yellow Lab, Katy.

The funeral will be held on Monday, August 24th at Holy Cross Chapel & Mausoleum (West Chapel), 7301 W. Nash St. in Milwaukee. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a service to follow at noon.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
August 21, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved