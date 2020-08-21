Perry M. LamekGlendale - Perry M. Lamek of Glendale passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 68.Perry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jill (nee Penske) and his mother, Angeline. He also leaves behind two sons, Jonathan and Nicholas, daughters-in-law Kathryn and Rebecca and twin grandchildren, Samantha and Russell. Other survivors include Kathy & Al Bender, Mary & Duane Brushafer, and Tricia & Craig Quinnies and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, August.Perry was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 13, 1951. He attended Nicolet High School and went on to study Journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He and Jill were married on July 20, 1980 and they settled down in Glendale where they raised their family.Perry was a highly accomplished and award-winning freelance writer, musician, and artist whose legacy of work lives on throughout Milwaukee and beyond. He was a professionally trained and certified race car driver and enjoyed baseball, gardening, cooking, painting, and spending time with the family's Yellow Lab, Katy.The funeral will be held on Monday, August 24th at Holy Cross Chapel & Mausoleum (West Chapel), 7301 W. Nash St. in Milwaukee. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a service to follow at noon.