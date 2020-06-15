Perry O. Crawford III
1949 - 2020
Perry O. Crawford, III

Brown Deer - Born to Eternal Life on June 14, 2020, age 70 years. Survived by his loving wife Jeanne (nee Zignego). Dear father of Perry IV (Katie), Nicholas, Christopher (Cassie), Elizabeth (Brian) Fonfara, Joseph, Christina, Victoria Zoe, and the late David. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Perry was the proud founder of Crawford Tree & Landscape Services.

Due to Covid-19, private formal services will be held. See Rememberingperry.com and zwaskafuneral.com for more information about Perry.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
