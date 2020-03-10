|
|
Perry S. Granof
The best human. Loving and cherished husband of Carol nee Gregor. Proud and devoted father of Sarah, Arielle, and Natanya. Dear brother of Lorry (Ellen) Granof, Corinne (Vincent) Tomkiewicz and brother-in-law of Betty (Jack) Sindorf, David (Carol Kriescher) Gregor, Jim (Cindy) Gregor, and the late Jay (Patty) Gregor. Adored uncle of many. He was a proud Zionist and a passionate family man who loved being Jewish. A respected lawyer and arbitrator guided by his integrity, curiosity, and perseverance. The world has lost a kind soul, brilliant mind, and the brightest light. Service Thursday 10AM at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Agudas Achim Cemetery, 3690 East College Avenue, Cudahy, WI. Memorials in his memory to Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah www.bhbe.org or Heroes to Heroes, P.O. Box 741577, Boynton Beach, FL 33474-1577, www.heroestoheroes.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020