Perry William Coloroso
Perry William Coloroso of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020 at the age of 47 years old. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Rae Coloroso (Lovstad) and father, William Perry Coloroso and survived by his sister, Shay (Scott) Crawford, nieces Malana and Halle Crawford, and his uncle Larrie Lovstad. He is also survived by several other loving cousins, aunts and uncles.
Perry was born in Denver, Colorado on November 3, 1972 and grew up in Savage, Minnesota with an amazing group of Savage kids. He loved to make movies, play the saxophone, and create art in various mediums. Perry graduated from Burnsville Senior High School in 1991 and attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1999 and found lifelong friends when he pledged at Phi Sigma Delta, serving as both President and Vice President of the fraternity's Alumni Association post-graduation. Perry loved music; in his adult years he was a founding member of In Lak 'Ech—a non-profit that distributes instruments to children—and was the lead vocalist for Depeche Mode tribute band Milwaukee Mode, through which he fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing Summerfest. Perry worked at Bayshore Veterinary Clinic for 22 years, where he was an indispensable part of the team. He was loved by his co-workers as much as he loved the animals he helped care for.
Perry was an organ donor who had a rare blood type. He heroically donated his heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas, saving multiple lives in the process. He will live on for years within these recipients. Perry was a loving, caring, compassionate, extremely funny and free-spirited person.
Memorial Services will be February 2, 2020 at the Great Hall of Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery 901 W. Juneau Ave Milwaukee, WI 53233 from 1-5pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lak 'Ech Milwaukee at www.inlakechmke.org to give back to the non-profit organization Perry helped found.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020