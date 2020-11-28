1/1
Found peace November 23, 2020 at age 91 years. Loving and caring husband of Nada (nee Jelic) for 54 wonderful years. Dear brother of Milena in Serbia. He will be missed by nephews and many relatives and friends in Serbia and the United States. Dearest kum of Vesna Harris. Preceded in death by his parents Milutin and Darinka, brothers Momcilo, Zivorad, Bogdan, sister Milica, and other relatives. He was a member of St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church since 1963. Funeral will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, at The Most Holy Mother of God Serbian Orthodox Monastery in Third Lake, IL. Visitation from noon to 12:30 PM with funeral at 12:30 PM (please meet at church). Interment The Most Holy Mother of God Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, Third Lake, IL.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
The Most Holy Mother of God Serbian Orthodox Monastery
DEC
3
Funeral
12:30 PM
The Most Holy Mother of God Serbian Orthodox Monastery
