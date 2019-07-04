|
Markovic, Petar Petar "Pero" Markovic was born to Vida and Fila on February 22, 1952 in Croatia. He was a loving husband to Mirjana (Basic) for 45 years, Tata to Tomislav (Lindsay) and David and an adoring Dida to Grace, Claire and Eloise. Pero was preceeded in death by his parents, brother in law Tomo and father in law Marjan. He is survived by his sister Slavica, niece Mirela (Boro), mother in law Ljuba, sisters in law Verica Basic, Nevenka (Damir) Braovac and his niece Anna Park, as well as other relatives in Croatia. Pero's love of his family was matched by his love of soccer! After marrying Mirjana and moving to the US he quickly became involved with Croatian Eagles Soccer Club. Pero evolved with the club, first as a player, then as a coach to numerous generations of players and finally as a neverending fan and permanent fixture at the club. His infectious smile ,shots of sljivo and most of all his cooking will be missed at Croatian Park! Pero worked as a machinist at Falk Corporation and finally retired from Lakeside Manufacturing. Many thanks to the staff of St. Luke's S12 where Pero spent his final days until his passing July 1st. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations towards a memorial. Visitation will be Saturday July 6th 9-11am with mass to follow at Sacred Heart Parish 917 N. 49th St. Milwaukee 53208. A luncheon will follow mass at Pero's home away from home, Croatian Park 9100 S. 76th St. Franklin 53132.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 4 to July 5, 2019