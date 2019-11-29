|
Peter A. Malek "Pete"
Passed peacefully at his home on Tues., Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 55. He is lovingly survived by his wife Kim (nee Kardash) of 26 years and son Andrew Malek; brothers Paul and William (Joanne) Malek; in-laws, Harry (Joan) Kardash; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A visitation will be held on Thurs., Dec. 5, from 4:00PM until the time of the 7:00PM Memorials Service at the Funeral Home Private burial at a later date. Please see Funeral Home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019