Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Peter A. "Pete" Malek

Peter A. "Pete" Malek Notice
Peter A. Malek "Pete"

Peter A. Malek "Pete"

Passed peacefully at his home on Tues., Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 55. He is lovingly survived by his wife Kim (nee Kardash) of 26 years and son Andrew Malek; brothers Paul and William (Joanne) Malek; in-laws, Harry (Joan) Kardash; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A visitation will be held on Thurs., Dec. 5, from 4:00PM until the time of the 7:00PM Memorials Service at the Funeral Home Private burial at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
