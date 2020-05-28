Peter A. Tarantino
Found peace May 22, 2020 at age 84. Beloved husband of the late Sharon. Loving father of Pete (Karen), Kim, Nino, Niki (Joel) Seiden, Jim, and Tammy Dinger. Proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Brother of Joe (Polly) and Josie Tarantino. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Peter was a proud "member" of Currie Park Golf Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.