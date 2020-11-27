Peter B. Hans
Sussex - Found peace surrounded by family and friends on November 20, 2020 at the age of 62. Loving and devoted husband of Kathleen(Ubert) Hans for 23 years of marriage, loving father of Jennifer and Kayla, devoted grandfather of Elyse, William, Sydney, and Ava, adored foster parent to 20 children, and an uncle to multiple cherished nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Margaret (nee Ward) Hans, also his brother Gregory (Mary Jo) Hans. Survived by brothers Daniel Hans, sisters Deborah Hans and Mary Hans. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and friends.
He was born in Fort Atkinson, grew up in Jefferson, graduated from University of Whitewater, and served in the Marine Corps Reserves. Hans worked 30 years for the Waukesha County Human Resources Department.
His greatest love has always been his family, whom he entertained with morning trumpet calls, bird whistles, Chef Pierre meals, and comments to make you laugh. He was an avid sports fan, who entertained the group with silly activities, adding a humorous twist to the traditional golf game, easing the tension of a Packer game, or whistling a tune. He enjoyed the outdoors spending time with family in the peaceful North Woods or wandering the streets of Door county with the love of his life.
Peter lost his battle to Alzheimer's. His love for music ending with his last breath as family sang a song, Angels Among Us. Now the sun has set and he will rest peacefully.
Dedicated, devoted, loving wife Kathy is grateful for the care and comfort that Vitas Hospice provided. Also appreciated are the endless hours that neighbors, family, and cousins spent with him over the years. Their support in this journey will never be forgotten. Thank you.
Visitation will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls (W220N6588 Town Line Rd.) on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
appreciated.