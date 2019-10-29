|
Peter Balistreri
Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Beloved husband of Karen. Dear father of David (Jean) Balistreri and Nicole (George) Balistreri-Garcia. Loving grandfather of Steven, Samuel and Michael Balistreri and Antonio, Sophia and Eva Garcia. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Peter was a graduate of Marquette Law School and belonged to the American Bar Assoc., the National Italian American Bar Assoc. and numerous others.
A Visitation will be held Friday November 8, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the time of a Memorial Mass at 12 noon at Lumen Christi Catholic Parish, 2750 W. Mequon Road.
In lieu of flowers Please Give donations directly to the Salvation Army, the Rescue Mission, the Hunger Task Force or the .
Suminski Family Funeral Home, (414) 276-5122 assisted the family with arrangements. A guest book and memory page are available at www.suminskifuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019