|
|
Sahagian, Peter Bedros Of South Milwaukee, WI passed away on Friday, August 16 at the age of 88 years with his family by his side. Peter was born in 1931 to Solomon and Agnes Sahagian. He attended So. Milwaukee High School and fought in the Korean War. When Peter returned from the war, he owned and operated Sahagian's Auto Body on College Ave. in So. Milwaukee for 58 years. He married Arla Liebsch in 1952. Together they had 3 children. He later married Roberta Tenut in 1970. Peter is survived by his three children: John Sahagian, Jan Sahagian-Crandall and Jill Sahagian; four grandchildren: Jacob Sahagian, Jonathan Sahagian, Jordynn Sahagian and Cameron Sahagian-Crandall. He is further survived by his brother Sarkis Sahagian, nephew Stephen Sahagian, nieces: Kathy (Bob) Woit, Yvonne Fowler and Linda Evans, and many more close friends and family. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Roberta (Tenut) Sahagian, his sister Agnes (Sahagian) Silva and his parents Solomon and Agnes Sahagian. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peter's name to the Holy Resurrection Armenian Church are appreciated. Memorial Visitation Sat., Aug. 31 at Holy Resurrection Armenian Church (909 Michigan Ave., South Milwaukee) from 10:00 - 11:00 AM followed by Memorial Services at 11:00 AM. Inurnment St. Haroutune Armenian Cemetery. A very special Thank You to Charlie and Janet Salbashian for their friendship and guidance to Peter and his family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019