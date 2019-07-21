Resources
Karashinski, David Peter Born to eternal life and reunited with his loving wife Patty on July 14, 2019, at age 80. Dear father of Todd and Eric (Shannon) and step-father of Donna (Jeff) Meyer, Diane (Bart) Frakes, and Debra (Justin) Kovnesky. Loving brother of Ruth (the late Jim and Art) Ace, Irene (the late Ron) Morgan, and Mary (Bob) Wasilowski. Uncle of the late Katherine Wasilowski. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Visitation from 4pm-5pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow Wednesday, July 24, at Holy Assumption Catholic Church (1525 S. 71st St., West Allis, WI). "Semper Fi"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
