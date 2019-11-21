|
|
Peter Ehrmann
Peter Ehrmann passed away on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 at the age of 68. He left peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
Pete was born on December 23rd, 1950, to Arthur and Frances Ehrmann, and was the fourth of seven children: Steve, Mike, Sue, John, Mary, and Jane. He wrote his first published article at the age of 14, and after he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he spent the rest of his life as a literary jack of all trades, writing, editing, and researching for a variety of digital and print publications including boxing.com, Eagles magazine, and countless more.
In 1981, Pete made the best decision of his life and married his wife Carol. Together they had three children, Matt, Zack, and Dana.
He was also a boxing historian and enthusiast with a career record of 0 - 1.
A visitation will be held at Greenfield Park Lutheran Church on Tuesday, November 26th, at 12:30 PM. His memorial service will commence at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019