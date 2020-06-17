Peter F. D'Amato
91, of Milwaukee, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, took his last earthly breath on June 15 and joined his parents, Anthony (Nino) and Maria (Pizzo); brothers Tony and Jake, and sisters Dolly (Mary) and Betty in heaven.
Pete was the very definition of a family man. He loved Nancy (Finnegan) D'Amato, his wife of 65 years, and their children - Gary (Dee Dee) D'Amato, Linda (Steve) Stolzmann and David (Judith) D'Amato - with every fiber of his being. He leaves a legacy of what a husband and father should be.
Pete wasn't book smart, but he was wise and decent and kind. He was a factory worker who put his three children through college. He was a proud union man with conservative values, emotional but softhearted. He knew right from wrong, and made sure his children did, too. He showed up at every Little League game, every band concert, every Cub Scout camping trip. If his children were involved, so was he. A devout Catholic, he found solace later in life in the chapel at St. Ann Rest Home, where the staff took excellent care of him, even and especially as his health declined.
Pete was a Milwaukee Brewers fan (even if he occasionally called them the "Braves"). He was a good bowler and an avid golfer. He laughed at silly sitcoms. He made family vacations memorable. He enjoyed a good plate of his wife's mostaccioli. And few could match his passion for the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to his wife and children, Pete is survived by grandchildren David, Lauryn, Nikki, Dean, John, Kelly and Tarah; great-grandchildren Noah, Mason, Miles, Leo, Juliet, Angelo, Anthony, Mariah, Benny, Sophia and Nico; nieces, nephews and extended family. He is fondly remembered for his winning smile, his positive attitude and a heart filled with love until its final beat.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Olivet Cemetery & Mausoleum, 3801 W. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, with a private service to follow. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made to St. Ann Rest Home, 2020 S. Muskego Ave., Milwaukee, 53204; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38205.
A celebration of Pete's life will take place at a later date, when we can all gather together safely.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.