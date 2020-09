Dr. Peter F. HenningsenMenomonee Falls - Age 86. On September 3, 2020, Peter entered into the joy of the Lord and now lives at peace with Jesus in his Heavenly Home. Beloved husband of Shirlee (nee Dryden) for 63 years. Loving father of Susan (Daniel) Deerr, Peter (Helen) Henningsen, and David (Mary Lynn) Henningsen. Proud grandfather "Nampa" of Joshua (Jamie) Deerr, Katrina (Paul) Moldenhauer, Caleb (Nicole) Deerr, Peter (Tiffany) Henningsen, Joseph Henningsen, Adam Henningsen, Matthew Henningsen, David Henningsen, and Anna Henningsen. Cherished great-grandfather of Suzannah Moldenhauer, Hannah Moldenhauer, Joanna Moldenhauer, Jolene Deerr, and Jason Deerr. Brother of Joan (Jim) Vernor, Alan (Candy) Henningsen, the late Ronald (Nancy) Henningsen, and the late Anne (Stan) Wenger.Peter was a graduate of Marquette University Dental School. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1958-1960, and was a dentist in Menomonee Falls for over 40 years. He was a devoted Christian, and an avid golfer and tennis player. He loved his family and friends, and was always ready with a joke or funny story. He was a truly wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed. He is blessed to be entering his Heavenly Home.Memorials to Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave. in Menomonee Falls, are greatly appreciated.Private services were held.