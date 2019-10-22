|
|
Peter F. Jones
Milwaukee - "Toots"
Passed into Eternal Life on October 21, 2019 at age 82. Beloved husband and friend of Maureen "Boots" (nee Quigley) for 60 years. Loving dad of Michelle Jones (Craig Fairchild) and Craig (Katie) Jones. Further survived by additional family and friends. Proceeded in death by his parents, Jerome and Sarah Jones and by his siblings.
Toots worked for Harnischfeger Industries for over 40 years. He was a member of the West Allis Car Club and a 1973 Mach 1 Mustang enthusiast. Toots loved his furry companions, dogs and cats alike.
Visitation at the Funeral home on Thursday, October 24 from 10AM-12PM. Funeral Service at 12PM. Memorials appreciated to the of Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Heritage Memory Care in West Allis and St. Croix Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019