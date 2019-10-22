Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter F. Jones

Add a Memory
Peter F. Jones Notice
Peter F. Jones

Milwaukee - "Toots"

Passed into Eternal Life on October 21, 2019 at age 82. Beloved husband and friend of Maureen "Boots" (nee Quigley) for 60 years. Loving dad of Michelle Jones (Craig Fairchild) and Craig (Katie) Jones. Further survived by additional family and friends. Proceeded in death by his parents, Jerome and Sarah Jones and by his siblings.

Toots worked for Harnischfeger Industries for over 40 years. He was a member of the West Allis Car Club and a 1973 Mach 1 Mustang enthusiast. Toots loved his furry companions, dogs and cats alike.

Visitation at the Funeral home on Thursday, October 24 from 10AM-12PM. Funeral Service at 12PM. Memorials appreciated to the of Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Heritage Memory Care in West Allis and St. Croix Hospice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline